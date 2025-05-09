Zara Noor Abbas slams Indian media for unnecessary war reporting

Famous Pakistani actor Zara Noor Abbas has given a strong reaction to what she calls ‘inappropriate reporting’ by the Indian media.

On a video message published on the social media, she said “war is not a joke and only those can understand its pain who has lost their closed ones.”

She said the Indian media is making a lot of noise that war has started but let me tell you, it is not funny as the lives of millions are attached with the decision of just a few.

Zara Noor said Indian media has also ran fake news of the alleged attacks on Lahore and Karachi calling the news a complete façade and pack of lies.