Ali Zafar stresses world’s role in subsiding Pak-India tensions

Celebrated singer and actor Ali Zafar has spoken against war and flayed those who celebrate war and violence. Taking to his X handle, he expressed his anxiety after hearing explosions close to his residence in Lahore. “We just heard massive explosions from our house,” he posted. “To all you war-chanting, violence-celebrating, conflict-igniting people-do you really get what war between two nuclear-armed nations might entail?”

Ali Zafar vehemently criticised the war, highlighting that it’s not a film but an ugly reality that results in destruction. “War is destruction. Innocent lives, children, families-these are the ones who get harmed. The world needs to awaken. We need peace. Every life is precious. Every country deserves safety,” he added.

He also called on the international community to act immediately and decisively to halt the escalating tensions. “The only real solution is dialogue. Talk. Listen. Resolve,” he insisted.