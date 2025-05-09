Shakira drops shocking truth about her hit track

Shakira has made a surprising revelation of her famous track Hips Don’t Lie.

As it marks 20 years to Shakira’s ageless anthem, she revealed that she almost didn’t release the track.

Shakira made an appearance on The Tonight Showrecently where she shared some surprising details about the track, Hips Don’t Lie.

Speaking with Fallon, Shakira said that her album Oral Fixation, Vol. 2 had already been distributed when the opportunity to collaborate with Wyclef Jean arose, saying, “I remember my album was already distributed and then this idea came up and Wyclef and I met. We started working on this track.”

She recalled taking risk and urging her label to pull the albums back. Shakira recalled telling to then-label head Donny Lenner, “You’ve got to believe me. You’ve got to trust me You do that, we have a hit.”

“He did it, we repackaged the albums and it changed my story,” the singer added.

However, Shakira’s instincts proved right and the song went on to change her career.

Hips Don’t Lie marked the beginning of a new era for Shakira as she revealed that “People call me Shakira twice,” referring to the lyrics of the track.