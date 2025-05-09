Hoda Kotb to replace Kelly Clarkson as host of NBC talk show?

Hoda Kotb is reportedly on the “list” of candidates to replace Kelly Clarkson amid reports that the singer is exiting her daytime NBC talk show. On Thursday, an insider spilled to The Post that the 60-year-old journalist, who exited the Today show in January, is firmly on the network’s list of names to take over Kelly’s talk show. “There’s a long list of names and Hoda is part of that list,” said the confidant. “NBC never wanted Hoda to leave. The question is, would Hoda want to do it?” The source further told the outlet that NBC producers want to replace Kelly with someone who already has a fan base. “Hoda ticks a lot of boxes. She’s an Egyptian, older Kelly Clarkson,” a tipster said. The source confirmed that Hoda already has close relationships with the network’s executives. The news comes after reports suggested that Kelly is parting ways from her daytime show as her contract with NBC expires next year.