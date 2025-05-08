Gold price drops sharply by Rs4,200 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan saw a big drop on Thursday. The price per tola of 24-karat gold fell by Rs4,200, bringing the new rate to Rs352,700, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold declined by Rs3,601, now selling at Rs302,383. This fall followed a short-lived increase of Rs800 per tola just a day earlier on Wednesday, when the rate had touched Rs356,900.

The decline followed global trends. In the international market, gold dropped by $42 and stood at $3,343 per ounce, including a premium of $20. This international correction likely triggered the drop in local prices.

Silver prices also dropped slightly. The per tola rate of silver fell by Rs65, now standing at Rs3,417, reflecting minor pressure in the precious metals market overall.

Market experts say the sharp drop could offer a buying opportunity for investors or customers ahead of seasonal demand. However, global uncertainty could still cause fluctuations in the days ahead.