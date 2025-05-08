‘Complete package’: Ramiz Raja applauds Hassan Nawaz’s sensational century in PSL 10

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has praised young Quetta Gladiators batter Hassan Nawaz for his explosive century against Islamabad United, calling it a “complete package” and “a joy to watch.” Nawaz’s 45-ball hundred played a crucial role in setting up Quetta’s massive win in the 26th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Although Rilee Rossouw also smashed a brilliant 104, Raja singled out Nawaz for his impactful performance. He highlighted Nawaz’s smart game awareness during his partnership with Rossouw, where he kept the scoreboard ticking and ensured both batters stayed in rhythm.

“Hassan didn’t just bat aggressively — he played for the team,” Raja said. “He rotated strike at the right times and accelerated when needed. That’s what sets a smart batter apart.” He added that Nawaz’s maturity at the crease helped Quetta post a record-breaking total of over 250 runs.

Despite his stellar performance, Nawaz surprisingly missed out on the Player of the Match award. Ramiz expressed disappointment, saying, “He timed his innings perfectly, never lost control of the match, and deserved the recognition for such a high-pressure knock.”

Nawaz’s century, which featured nine sixes and four boundaries, also placed him in elite company. He became only the second Pakistani — after Babar Azam — to score hundreds in both PSL and T20 Internationals in the same year.

This match also made history, marking the first time two players from the same team scored centuries in a single PSL innings. With Nawaz and Rossouw’s combined efforts, Quetta crushed Islamabad United by 109 runs, cementing their dominance in the tournament.