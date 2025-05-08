Wind, thunder, and rain: Sindh braces for unstable weather

A new weather system is bringing changes to Sindh. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain with wind and thunderstorms in several parts of the province today and tomorrow. These conditions are linked to a western disturbance that is now moving towards the southern areas of the country.

The PMD reports that this weather system has already affected the upper and central regions of Pakistan. From today onward, it will begin to impact the southern regions, including Sindh. As a result, areas around Karachi may also receive light rain during the week.

Although rain is expected near Karachi, the city itself will remain hot and humid. Over the next three days, the temperature is likely to stay between 35°C and 37°C. The humidity will make conditions feel even warmer.

Residents of Karachi can also expect dry spells with strong winds from time to time. While there is no heavy rain forecast for the city center, the outskirts may experience some showers.

In conclusion, people living in Sindh should stay alert for possible thunderstorms and gusty winds. Those in Karachi should prepare for hot and sticky weather, with only minor relief from isolated showers nearby.