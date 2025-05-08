Pakistan puts ports on high alert, bans boats from sea to boost maritime security

Pakistan has imposed a strict maritime security alert at all its ports amid rising regional tensions. Authorities have immediately banned all small and large boats from entering the sea. The decision came as part of increased safety measures at the country’s coastline.

According to port sources, the ban includes fishing boats and private vessels of all sizes. The government has also cancelled previously issued permits for sea travel. This action aims to minimize non-essential movement and tighten maritime control.

Despite the ban on boats, commercial shipping operations will continue as usual. Cargo vessels and international trade ships are exempted. Port officials have assured that import and export activities will not be affected by the restrictions.

The move follows a broader strategy to reduce risks during the ongoing military escalation with India. By restricting smaller vessels, authorities hope to prevent misuse of the sea for any hostile or illegal purposes. The decision also ensures better monitoring of marine traffic.

This alert highlights the importance of securing maritime borders in times of national crisis. Officials have urged boat owners to follow instructions and avoid sea activity until further notice. Additional security forces have also been deployed at key port facilities across the country.