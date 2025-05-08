Pakistani celebrities slam Indian actors for celebrating attacks on Pakistan

Pakistani celebrities have expressed outrage over Indian actors celebrating attacks on Pakistan that resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including children, on May 6 and 7. Several Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Kajol, and Kangana Ranaut, posted on social media, praising the Indian military for its actions against Pakistan. This celebration has drawn strong criticism from Pakistani showbiz personalities, who condemned the lack of empathy for the innocent lives lost.

Famous Pakistani actor Faisal Qureshi shared his dismay in a video, stating that Bollywood celebrities should have shown more humanity and reflected on the consequences of their words. He emphasized that while martyrdom is revered in Islam, attacking children and civilians is unjustifiable. Faisal expressed that both the Indian military and Bollywood stars should feel ashamed for celebrating the loss of innocent lives.

Actress Urwa Hussain also condemned Indian actors’ behavior, pointing out that no Pakistani celebrity had celebrated the Pahalgam attack in India, but had instead expressed sorrow. In contrast, Indian celebrities publicly celebrated the attacks on Pakistan. Urwa urged Pakistani audiences to stop supporting these Indian actors by boycotting their films and social media profiles.

Similarly, actress Hina Altaf expressed disappointment, highlighting that while Pakistanis had shown sympathy for events in India, Indian celebrities were now celebrating the deaths of Pakistani civilians. She called for a complete social media boycott of these Bollywood personalities, encouraging her followers to unfollow and unsubscribe from them.

Emerging actor Samar Jaffri also joined the conversation, stressing that the celebration of these attacks by Indian celebrities reflected support for brutality and aggression. He reminded everyone that innocent women and children were killed during these attacks, yet Bollywood stars chose to celebrate the violence.

Singer Hasan Raheem added his voice to the criticism, sharing a video where he condemned the celebration of violence by Indian celebrities. He emphasized the tragic loss of innocent lives in Pakistan and questioned how such celebrations could be justified in the face of such pain and suffering.

In the wake of these controversial posts, Pakistani celebrities continue to call for unity and compassion, urging fans to reject those who celebrate violence and the suffering of innocent people.