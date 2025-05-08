Iran and Saudi foreign ministers visit India amid rising tensions

In a significant diplomatic development, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud visited India this week. Their meetings with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar come at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following recent military confrontations.

During his visit to New Delhi, Minister Araghchi reiterated Iran’s call for restraint between India and Pakistan. He emphasized the necessity of preventing further escalation and highlighted the importance of regional stability for economic cooperation. Araghchi had made similar appeals earlier in the week during a visit to Pakistan .

Concurrently, Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud engaged in talks with Minister Jaishankar, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations and regional stability. The discussions underscored the shared interests of both nations in fostering peace and cooperation in the region .

These diplomatic visits are part of ongoing efforts by Iran and Saudi Arabia to engage with neighboring countries and promote regional peace. Both ministers have expressed their commitment to supporting initiatives that contribute to stability and cooperation in South Asia .

The international community continues to monitor the situation closely, with calls for dialogue and de-escalation to prevent further conflict in the region.