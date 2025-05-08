Global temperatures remain stubbornly high, raising alarms about future climate impact

Global temperatures reached near-record highs in April, extending a heat streak that shows little sign of subsiding. According to the EU’s climate monitor, this persistent heat raises concerns about the speed of global warming and its long-term effects. The Copernicus Climate Change Service revealed that April was the second hottest on record, with temperatures remaining 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, a threshold set by the Paris Agreement.

While it was initially expected that the heat would subside as the El Niño conditions faded in 2024, temperatures have stubbornly stayed high into 2025. Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, stated that the world seems to be “stuck” in this accelerated warming pattern. The cause is not fully understood, but it’s a worrying sign for the planet’s climate future.

The Copernicus data indicates that all but one of the last 22 months have exceeded 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Many climate scientists believe that this threshold, once thought to be achievable, will likely be surpassed within a few years. The current warming trend suggests that global temperatures could hit 1.5°C as soon as 2029, earlier than many had anticipated.

Experts also note that the recent heat event is exceptional. While it falls within the predicted range of climate models, it is at the upper end, raising the urgency to act. Samantha Burgess from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts said that exceeding 1.5°C is now inevitable, but the focus should shift to limiting further temperature rise beyond this point. Researchers stress that even small increases in temperature have significant consequences for the environment.

The role of fossil fuel emissions in driving long-term global warming is clear, but experts are also exploring other factors contributing to the ongoing heat. Changes in global cloud patterns, airborne pollution, and the Earth’s ability to store carbon in forests and oceans might also play a part in the persistent heat.

Despite the alarming data, experts stress that urgent action is still possible. Climate scientist Julien Cattiaux from CNRS reminded the public that while the warming rate is concerning, it is not too late to take meaningful steps to mitigate the effects. However, he warned that every fraction of a degree matters as the planet continues to warm.