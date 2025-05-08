US consulate in Lahore orders staff to shelter amid drone attacks and rising tensions

The US Consulate General in Lahore has instructed its staff to shelter in place as tensions escalate between Pakistan and India, raising serious security concerns in the region. The directive follows multiple reports of drone explosions and suspected airspace breaches near Lahore, according to a statement from the US State Department on Thursday.

Officials at the consulate confirmed they are closely monitoring the situation and have received preliminary reports about possible evacuations in areas close to Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport. While authorities have not issued a citywide evacuation, emergency services remain on high alert.

This security move comes as Pakistan announced it had shot down 25 Indian drones that allegedly entered its airspace. In response, India claimed it had “neutralised” Pakistan’s use of drones and missiles aimed at military targets, signaling a dangerous escalation between the two nuclear-armed nations.

As a result, both countries have increased air surveillance and tightened security at sensitive installations. The airspace near several major cities, including Lahore and Islamabad, has seen limited civilian flight activity, adding to growing public anxiety.

Meanwhile, foreign missions in Pakistan, especially in Lahore, are reinforcing internal safety protocols. The US Consulate is advising American citizens in the region to remain indoors, avoid large gatherings, and stay updated through official sources for emergency alerts.

With the situation intensifying by the hour, diplomatic missions and local authorities are working together to ensure public safety. However, uncertainty remains high as both sides continue to exchange accusations amid fears of a broader military conflict.