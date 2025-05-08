Khawaja Asif: West embraces Modi despite terror label for economic greed

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has accused the West of ignoring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s past for economic gain. He said Western nations once called Modi a terrorist and denied him visas. Now, he argued, they welcome him only because India is a huge market.

“They forget Modi was called the ‘Butcher of Gujarat’,” Asif said. He added that Pakistan gets blamed for terrorism without proof, but Modi gets global praise despite real evidence.

Asif said the West sees only profit in India and ignores its deep poverty and inequality. “If you remove the richest 5%, India’s GDP is lower than Pakistan’s,” he claimed.

He called India’s image of growth fake and said Western powers support it only for business. “Justice no longer matters. It’s about money now,” he said. Asif also questioned why the world stays silent despite knowing Modi’s role in past violence.

Meanwhile, tensions between Pakistan and India are rising sharply. India blamed Pakistan for an attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir that killed 26 people.

Pakistan denied the charges and asked for a fair global investigation. In response to Indian missile strikes, Pakistan shot down five Indian jets, including three Rafale fighters, early Wednesday morning. The strikes killed 31 Pakistanis and injured many more.

After this, India reportedly sent Israeli-made Harop drones into Pakistan. The army said it shot down 25 of them across cities like Karachi and Lahore.

These drones caused more damage and fear. Pakistan’s military called the strikes a serious provocation. Many now worry the conflict may grow further, as both sides remain on high alert.