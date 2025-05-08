Nation should trust, india will get a crushing response: Information minister Tarar

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar assured the nation in a powerful policy statement to the National Assembly on May 8, that India will receive a fitting, crushing response to its recent aggression. He emphasized that the nation’s security is in safe hands, and that a strong retaliation is inevitable — though the timing will be decided by Pakistan’s armed forces.

Tarar began his address by thanking both the government and opposition for showing unity during the ongoing crisis. He revealed that the Indian attacks, carried out under the cover of darkness, were cowardly and failed to achieve their goals.

“They thought their Rafale jets, the pride of their air force, would give them an edge,” he said, “but they were humiliated instead.”

He added that India has since shifted tactics, switching from fighter jets to drone attacks in an attempt to mask their failure and save face. “This wasn’t just about destroying enemy jets — it was about shattering Indian arrogance,” Tarar declared.

He described the Indian military as cowardly, relying on foreign technology, only to be met with exemplary defense by Pakistan’s forces.

Referring to the famous 2019 incident where an Indian pilot was captured and returned with tea, Tarar mocked India once again.

“Just like then, our fantastic tea was ready — and this time we sent it via home delivery,” he said to applause. He concluded by saluting Pakistan Air Force pilots, calling them the pride of the nation, and warning that any further aggression will be met with even stronger force.