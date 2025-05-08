Apple’s move to add AI search on Safari threatens Google’s dominance

Apple’s plans to introduce AI-powered search options on its Safari browser could spell trouble for Google’s reign over online search. This shift comes as Google relies heavily on iPhone users to access its search engine, which drives its massive advertising revenue. Apple’s potential move to reshape Safari and integrate AI search options was confirmed by Apple executive Eddy Cue during an antitrust case against Google.

This announcement had immediate financial repercussions for Google’s parent company, Alphabet, which saw its shares plummet by 7.3%, wiping off around $150 billion from its market value. According to a source familiar with the matter, Cue explained that the number of searches on Safari declined last month, a trend attributed to growing user interest in AI-driven search features.

Google, however, maintains that it continues to see growth in its overall search queries, including those from Apple devices. The company pointed to its expanding voice and visual search capabilities, which have contributed to increased search volume. Despite this, Apple’s focus on AI options signals a potential shift in user behavior that could challenge Google’s dominance.

Currently, Google holds the coveted position as the default search engine on Apple’s Safari browser, a deal for which it pays Apple around $20 billion annually. This arrangement accounts for a significant portion of Google’s search advertising revenue. As the U.S. Justice Department continues to target Google’s monopoly on search, some analysts argue that losing its exclusive position on Safari could have serious consequences for the tech giant.

In response to this mounting competition, Google is not sitting idle. The company has ramped up its own AI efforts, launching an “AI mode” on its search page earlier this year and expanding its AI-driven search features to more than 100 countries. CEO Sundar Pichai recently expressed hope that Google could reach a new agreement with Apple to integrate its Gemini AI technology into future iPhones.

Meanwhile, Apple’s plans to incorporate AI search options from providers like OpenAI and Perplexity AI could further disrupt the search landscape. Experts note that as generative search technologies like ChatGPT and Perplexity gain traction, Google’s position as the undisputed leader in search advertising may face increasing challenges from emerging AI-driven alternatives.