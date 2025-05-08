Panic in Lahore: gunfire and explosions rock Walton, Burki, Defence Areas

LAHORE – Residents in parts of Lahore were shaken on Thursday as loud gunfire and explosions echoed across Walton, Burki Road, and Defence areas, sparking widespread panic and confusion.

Sirens from security forces blared through the neighborhoods, prompting frightened families to rush out of their homes for safety. Eyewitnesses reported that the blasts could be heard several kilometers away, adding to the chaos and fear.

Police officials confirmed that rescue and firefighting teams quickly arrived at the scene. They are currently working alongside security forces to secure the area and assess the situation.

At the moment, large crowds have gathered near the affected areas, with a heavy police presence trying to maintain order and keep civilians away from danger zones. Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the explosions or any potential casualties.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway, and the public has been urged to stay calm and follow official instructions. Security forces are on high alert and are continuing to sweep the area for any further threats.

As this is a developing story, officials have assured the media that more details will be shared soon. Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and avoid the Walton, Burki, and Defence zones until further notice.