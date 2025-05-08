Deadly airstrike: Israel bombs Gaza refugee school, 40 killed including journalists

In one of the deadliest attacks in recent weeks, the Israeli military bombed a refugee school in Gaza after ordering a nearby mosque to be evacuated. The airstrike killed more than 40 Palestinians, including two journalists, drawing sharp criticism from humanitarian groups and global observers.

Over the last 24 hours, at least 107 Palestinians, including many women and children, lost their lives in various Israeli assaults across the Gaza Strip. Media reports confirmed that residential areas, shelters, and civilian infrastructure have been hit during this wave of intensified violence.

Meanwhile, in southern Lebanon, Israeli forces also carried out a targeted strike, reportedly killing a senior Hamas leader. The situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, with malnourished children suffering from severe food shortages due to the ongoing blockade and conflict.

The humanitarian group World Central Kitchen has announced a suspension of its operations in Gaza, citing a complete lack of aid supplies. The halt in relief efforts has raised alarm among aid workers already struggling to assist displaced and starving civilians.

In response, 94 Democrat members of the U.S. Congress have demanded that Israel immediately restore the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza. They emphasized the urgent need to protect civilians and provide life-saving assistance without delay.

As calls for a ceasefire and full humanitarian access grow louder, the international community remains divided on how to stop the violence. However, the rising death toll and attacks on civilian spaces are increasing pressure on global leaders to act swiftly.