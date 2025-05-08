Harop drones shot down: Pakistan targets israeli-made drones used by india

Tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise as Pakistan’s military reported shooting down 12 Indian drones in a span of one night. In a press briefing on Thursday, military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that the drones, identified as Israeli-made Harop loitering munitions, were neutralised at various locations including Karachi and Lahore. He described the drone activity as a “serious provocation” and said the armed forces remain on high alert.

The Harop drone, developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), is a unique weapon system that combines the functions of a drone and a missile. It can hover over a battlefield and strike targets on command or autonomously.

With folding wings, it can be launched from land, sea, or air platforms. If no target is detected, it can return to base and land safely, making it a highly versatile system.

Dr Fahad Irfan Siddiqui, an associate professor at Mehran University, explained that Harop drones are operated via satellite, which makes them hard to jam compared to civilian drones that use UHF frequencies.

He added that while some drone sightings in recent news may resemble quadcopters, which are usually non-lethal, military-grade drones like Harop are designed for high-impact missions, including targeted attacks and surveillance.

India has been a major buyer of Israeli defence technology, importing $2.9 billion worth of military hardware over the last decade. This includes radars, combat drones, and missile systems. The Harop drone has previously been used in real combat by Azerbaijan during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, where it caused significant damage.

Its presence along the Pakistan-India border marks a serious escalation in the use of advanced warfare tools in South Asia.