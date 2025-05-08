J-10C in action: Pakistan confirms use of chinese jets against indian aggression

Pakistan confirmed on Wednesday the use of Chinese J-10C fighter jets in its military response to recent Indian aggression. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, addressing the National Assembly, stated that the J-10Cs were part of the aerial defense that downed five Indian Air Force jets, including three French-made Rafales. He added that pilot error may have contributed to the loss of the Indian aircraft during the failed strike.

Tensions surged after an attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) killed 26 people, with India blaming Pakistan. Islamabad denied the allegations and called for an impartial investigation. However, in the early hours of Wednesday, the Pakistan Air Force retaliated after Indian missile strikes killed at least 31 Pakistanis and injured dozens across six locations.

According to Director General ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the five downed jets included three Rafales, one MiG-21, and one SU-30. Dar revealed that Pakistan had advance intelligence of a likely Indian strike and issued clear instructions to only target jets that released payloads. This restraint, he explained, limited the engagement to five enemy aircraft.

The Foreign Minister also issued a firm warning: any aircraft entering Pakistani airspace would be treated as hostile and immediately engaged. Despite the losses, both sides have yet to declare broader military intentions, and observers remain cautious about the conflict escalating further.