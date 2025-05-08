Pakistan downs 12 Indian drones amid fresh airspace violations

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s armed forces successfully neutralised 12 Indian drones that violated its airspace in multiple regions across the country, according to a statement by DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

In a media briefing, the military spokesperson said the drones attempted to infiltrate areas including Lahore, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Attock, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Chor, Miano, and regions near Karachi during the night between May 7 and 8. However, all but one were shot down before causing harm.

Unfortunately, one drone managed to partially strike a military target in Lahore, injuring four Pakistan Army personnel and causing minor damage to military equipment. In a separate incident, a civilian was martyred in the Miano area of Sindh due to another drone attack.

Lt Gen Chaudhry called these drone strikes a blatant act of aggression and warned that continued Indian hostility is putting regional and global peace at risk. He stressed that Pakistan’s armed forces remain fully alert and prepared to respond to all forms of aggression and provocation.

He also accused India of deliberately targeting civilian areas and places of worship, adding that these reckless actions show India’s disregard for human life and regional stability. He reminded the media that Pakistan had recently downed five Indian fighter jets in response to earlier violations.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has temporarily closed Lahore and Sialkot airspace to commercial flights due to growing security threats. A NOTAM issued late Wednesday confirmed the closure of seven key air corridors until 6pm, and passengers have been advised to stay in contact with their airlines for updates.