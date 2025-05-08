It’s inevitable to teach India a lesson: JI chief

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the cowardly enemy India has once again attacked in the darkness of night, as in the past.

“Pakistan had previously given a befitting reply to India in broad daylight. God willing, India will once again be given a befitting reply. It is inevitable to teach India a lesson,” the JI leader added.

Separately, Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) South Punjab strongly condemned Indian attacks and maintained that the Pakistani nation was united and standing with armed forces. Milli Yakjehti Council is an alliance of 27 different religious-political parties.

President MYC Hafiz Muhammad Aslam and Secretary Ayub Mughal while holding press conference stated that India had announced war by attacking different places in Pakistan.

The enemy had hit the civilian population and places of worship which is against international laws and the United Nation should took immediate notice.