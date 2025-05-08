No force can derail Pakistan’s economic development: Ahsan

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday chaired a special meeting on the alignment of sectoral priorities, plans and interventions with URAAN Pakistan initiative. The meeting was attended by Chief Economist Planning Commission Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed, Project Director URAAN Pakistan Irma Malik, Members of the Planning Commission, and senior officials from Federal and provincial ministries, a news release said. In his opening remarks, Ahsan Iqbal paid rich tribute to the timely, effective, and courageous response of the Pakistan Air Force against Indian aggression. He said Pakistan’s aircraft were not merely machines, they symbolized national dignity, pride and an unwavering commitment to the defense of the motherland. He asserted that a nation that knew how to defend its territory could never be defeated by any enemy. The minister further highlighted that the brave air warriors of the Pakistan Air Force downed five Indian jets in a swift counter-operation, sending a strong message that the Pakistani nation remained vigilant and fully capable of responding decisively to any hostile intent. By delivering a robust and fitting reply, the Pakistan Armed Forces demonstrated to the world the consequences that awaited those who cast an evil eye on Pakistan.