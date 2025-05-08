Finmin reaffirms commitment to macro-economic stability

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Wednesday reaffirmed the commitment of the government to carry forward the trajectory of macro-economic stability and economic turnaround for achieving sustainable progress and growth.

Addressing a televised press conference at Pakistan High Commission in London, the minister said due to a broader economic reforms agenda, which was adopted by the incumbent government, the national economy was heading towards right direction.

He said that due to the economic policies of the current government macro-economic indicators were showing resilience as inflation went down, foreign exchange reserves build up, local currency remained stable.

*He said that two-fiscal deficits which were the main challenge for the national economy were controlled, adding that current account surplus would be maintained during the fiscal year, besides the primary surplus on the fiscal side.

Besides, the rate of interest was also reduced by 100 basis point due to decreasing inflation rate he said adding that the debt servicing was reduced by Rs 1 trillion during the period under review.

The minister said that the economic reforms of the government received remarkable response by the world.

He informed that he had held over 70 meetings with different bilateral, multilateral and development partners and Donner agencies and they expressed remarkable response for the Pakistan, which was attributed to the prudent economic polices of the government.

Senator Aurangzeb said that he had also held productive meetings with investors of different sectors and apprised them about the investment scope available in the fields of IT, minerals and mining sector of the country.

The minister said that government was also working on the structural reforms to enhance revenue collection, promoting exports and attracting foreign direct investment to attain sustainable investment led economic growth and social prosperity.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a meeting with Lord Livermore, the UK’s Financial Secretary to the Treasury and Growth Minister at HM Revenue & Customs in London.

Also present at the meeting were Dr. Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom; Khurram Schehzad, Advisor to the Finance Minister; and officials from the Pakistan High Commission in London, says a press release.

Senator Aurangzeb highlighted Pakistan’s ambitious economic reform agenda focused on diversification and export-led growth, which he stated is beginning to yield results. He noted that recent government policies have led to economic stabilization, with improved indicators: Real GDP growth is projected at 3.0% for 2025 and 4.0% for 2026, while inflation has fallen to a historic low of 0.3%.

The minister also emphasized ongoing efforts to digitize the tax system, which is expected to broaden the tax base and boost revenue. He shared that tax collection rose to 25.9% during July-March fiscal year 2025. Foreign Direct Investment saw a 14% increase, reaching USD 1.6 billion in the same period, while the policy rate declined to 11%.

Lord Livermore commended Pakistan’s reform agenda and acknowledged the country’s commitment to broad-based economic transformation. He noted the UK is similarly pursuing reforms across pensions, skills development, and trade.

Senator Aurangzeb expressed appreciation for the UK Treasury’s continued partnership and support, particularly through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), which has provided valuable financial and technical collaboration.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening investment and trade ties between the two nations.