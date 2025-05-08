Funeral prayer offered for son of army officer martyred in Indian attacks

The funeral prayer for seven-year-old Irtaza Abbas Turi, son of Lieutenant Colonel Zaheer Abbas Turi, who was martyred in Dawarandi, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, due to unprovoked Indian cross-border aggression, was solemnly held today in Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by the Honourable President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif; Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar; Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif; Information Minister; General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS); Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of Naval Staff; along with a large number of senior serving and retired military officers, government & civilian officials, soldiers, and relatives of the martyr.

Following the funeral prayers, the Prime Minister condemned India’s unprovoked aggression, stating that the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, is a reprehensible act of cowardice. He emphasized that such reckless acts reflect the aggressive and hubristic mindset of the Indian government, posing a grave threat to regional and global peace.

The President & the Prime Minister affirmed that the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan are resolutely confronting Indian forces across all fronts, delivering a strong and uncompromising response. They reiterated that these blatant violations of international law and humanitarian norms will be met with decisive action.

The President & the Prime Minister prayed, “May Allah grant eternal peace to the departed souls of this cruel act of aggression by India and bestow strength upon their families to bear this irreparable loss. Ameen.”