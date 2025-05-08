Gladiators beat United by 109 runs after Rossouw, Nawaz tons

Quetta Gladiators defeated Islamabad United by 109 runs after posting a record total in their PSL 10 game on Wednesday.

Chasing 264, the defending champions were bowled out for 154 in 19.3 overs despite Imad Wasim’s 56 off 41 balls.

Islamabad United were off to a horrible start as they lost their openers, Kyle Mayers and Sahibzada Farhan on the team total of two. Mohammad Amir dismissed both batters in the very first over of United’s innings.

Salman Agha became Amir’s third victim after scoring just six runs, with the scoreboard showing 19/3 in three overs.

The dismissal sparked a collapse that saw Mohammad Shahzad perish for 24, while Mohammad Nawaz managed to score just 10 runs before his dismissal. Haider Ali and Azam Khan made six runs each before their dismissal as Islamabad United were reduced to 58/7 in 7.1 overs.

Following the dismissal of Jason Holder (3), Imad Wasim and Ben Dwarshuis offered some resistance with a 55-run stand to take the defending champions to 123 in 16.4 overs. Dwarshuis fell to Saud Shakeel on 24 while Imad Wasim was the last batter to be dismissed as Quetta Gladiators wrapped Islamabad United’s innings for 154 in the last over.

For the Gladiators, Mohammad Amir picked up three wickets, Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Abrar Ahmed took two wickets each, while Khurram Shahzad, Faheem Ashraf and Saud Shakeel chipped in with a wicket each.

Earlier, the Gladiators posted 263/3 in their 20 overs, surpassing Multan Sultans’ 262-run total in 2023.

Finn Allen was the first batter to fall after scoring five off four balls. His opening partner, Saud Shakeel, was then joined by Rilee Rossouw, and the two took the side to 60.

Shakeel was dismissed after scoring 23 off 18 balls, with the scoreboard showing 60/2 in 5.4 overs.

It was then Hasan Nawaz and Rilee Rossouw show as they went on the offensive against the Islamabad United bowlers. The two added 134 runs for the second wicket to take Gladiators to 194 in 15.5 overs.

Rilee Rossouw fell to Imad Wasim after smashing 104 off 46 balls, with the help of 14 fours and six sixes.

Hasan Nawaz completed his ton with a four on the last ball of the final over. He remained unbeaten on 100 off 45 balls, laced with four fours and nine sixes.