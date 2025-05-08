Operation Sindoor Backfires

In the pre-dawn hours of May 7, India launched “Operation Sindoor” – a series of missile and air strikes deep into Pakistani territory – in what Islamabad condemned as an unprovoked act of naked aggression. New Delhi claimed it targeted “terrorist infrastructure” in response to the April 22 attack on Indian tourists in Pahalgam. But the reality on the ground told a different story: civilian areas in Pakistan’s Punjab, Azad Kashmir, and the Northern Areas were struck, in clear violation of international borders and Pakistan’s sovereignty.

This was the most dangerous military confrontation between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan in decades. Far from a calculated response, India’s actions were reckless, performative – and ultimately, destabilizing. The Government of Pakistan termed the assault an “unlawful and unprovoked attack on civilian targets” that “ignited an inferno in the region.”

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh boasted of “pinpoint precision” and “no civilian harm.” But on-site reports from Muzaffarabad told a grim tale. International media confirmed that a two-storey mosque-seminary was hit by five missiles, killing three. In Bahawalpur, four missiles obliterated Masjid Subhan during morning prayers. In Kotli, a warhead tore through Masjid Abbas, killing sleeping children. And most provocatively, India struck part of Pakistan’s strategic Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Plant, raising fears that water, the region’s most vital resource, is now being weaponized.

Targeting mosques, homes, and a civilian dam crosses every red line in international humanitarian law.

Targeting mosques, homes, and a civilian dam crosses every red line in international humanitarian law. Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Pakistan’s ISPR chief, condemned the attacks: “Targeting water infrastructure raises serious questions about compliance with international conventions.” The National Security Committee (NSC) invoked Article 51 of the UN Charter, reaffirming Pakistan’s right to self-defense and authorizing calibrated military retaliation.

The gravity of this moment cannot be overstated. As former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reminded Parliament, “According to the UN Charter, Pakistan has the right to respond to this attack however it wants.” And it did.

Modi’s Brinkmanship Risks Nuclear Disaster

By authorizing missile strikes across a recognized international boundary, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed South Asia to the edge of catastrophe. This wasn’t deterrence – it was provocation. As Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned, “If India imposes an all-out war, at any time a nuclear war can break out.”

President Asif Ali Zardari echoed these concerns, calling India’s leadership an “extremist regime” endangering all of South Asia. Global reactions were swift. The UK voiced “serious concern.” Washington said it was “closely monitoring.” But while the world watched, LoC skirmishes escalated. By sundown, at least 41 lives had been lost on both sides.

Pakistan’s economy – fragile but recovering – now faces renewed pressure. But the real cost is human. In a region housing 1.8 billion people, even a single miscalculation risks mass devastation. Modi’s misadventure doesn’t just threaten Pakistan – it endangers the global non-proliferation regime.

PAF Supremacy: A Measured Response

If India hoped Pakistan would remain passive, it gravely miscalculated. Within hours, the Pakistan Air Force launched disciplined counter-strikes. Five Indian jets were reportedly downed; drones intercepted. Wreckage fell across Indian-occupied Kashmir. Villagers told international outlets of “huge explosions” and “parachuting pilots.”

Pakistan’s retaliation stayed within its own airspace – a signal of restraint and professionalism. But the message was unmistakable: Pakistan would not be bullied. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar even claimed Indian troops raised white flags along the LoC.

Whether or not that’s hyperbole, the psychological effect was real. Pakistan reasserted air deterrence. It demonstrated that aggression would be met with precision – not escalation, but resolve.

The Nation Stands United

From Islamabad to Gwadar, the Pakistani nation stood as one. In Parliament, government and opposition closed ranks. Bilawal Bhutto thundered, “You attacked civilians – now be ready for our response.” Even establishment critics like Sheikh Rashid declared, “Our patience has run out.”

Citizens mobilized for relief efforts. Blood banks filled. Hashtags trended. And the NSC passed a unanimous resolution: Pakistan’s military had responded “swiftly, capably, and lawfully.”

India’s Story Crumbles Under Scrutiny

India’s carefully managed narrative is falling apart. International media have reported extensively on the civilian death toll and questionable targets. DW News and CNN cited Pakistan’s claims of 26 civilian deaths and 46 injuries, including bombed mosques.

Even Jaish-e-Mohammed confirmed 10 of Masood Azhar’s family members – mostly women and children – were killed, inadvertently debunking India’s claims of “terror camp” hits. India’s old Balakot playbook – fabricated claims and a pliant media – is failing in the face of international scrutiny.

While Indian officials dismiss reports of downed jets as “disinformation,” global journalists have confirmed crash sites. Eyewitnesses saw pilots eject. And Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited UN observers to verify the bombed sites – a level of transparency India has yet to match.

War Hysteria and Manufactured Crisis

The deeper truth is that this entire episode reeks of electoral manipulation. Modi’s government – facing economic discontent and rising domestic unrest – found its perfect distraction in war. Indian media, rife with jingoism, had whipped up calls for “revenge” after the Pahalgam attack, despite no evidence of Pakistani involvement.

This is the real danger: that war is becoming theatre for political gain. But unlike a stage play, this one has nuclear stakes. The cost of misadventure is not just diplomatic embarrassment – it’s lives.

Conclusion: A Final Warning

Pakistan has drawn its red line – and it has defended it. But it has done so with restraint, not recklessness. Modi’s India must now ask itself: is this posturing worth risking a catastrophe no side can control?

Pakistan has extended a path back to sanity. But if that offer is spurned again, the next chapter may not be as containable. In a nuclear neighborhood, war is not a one-day event – it’s a descent into darkness. Let Operation Sindoor serve as the final wake-up call: South Asia needs diplomacy, not dogma.

The writer is OpEd Editor (Daily Times) and can be reached at durenayab786 @gmail.com. She tweets @DureAkram