KP govt on toes in light of Indian aggression

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has issued comprehensive advisory and emergency preparedness in the light of Indian shameless aggression.

“In view of Indian aggression, all field formations, emergency services, line departments, & critical institutions to initiate pre-emptive readiness protocols under the Provincial Contingency Framework” said a statement of KP Home Department here Wednesday.

The District Administration (DC Offices) were directed to activate District Emergency Coordination Committees (DECCs) including Police, Health, Local Government, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, Education, and Media Focal Persons, identify and prepare designated shelters (schools, community halls, mosques) in each tehsil, stock emergency relief kits including rations, drinking water, and bedding.

Ensure safe custody of public records, fuel reserves, and other essentials, cancel all leave of all departments and admin staff, NO-ONE to leave station till further orders.

Rescue 1122 / Emergency Services were directed to maintain full operational readiness of all ambulances, fire brigades, and water rescue units, deploy rapid disaster response units to potential high-risk zones and conduct mock drills in coordination with Civil Defense to rehearse protocols.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government directed hospitals & DHQs to fully activate Emergency Response Plans at all hospitals, BHUs, and trauma centers, set in place facilities to mass casualty readiness mode, reinforce supply of antibiotics, surgical kits, burn care material, and blood units, maintain doctor & paramedic emergency rosters round the clock besides cancelled all leaves.

It was further directed to keep psychosocial support teams ready for stress trauma management.

KP Govt has suspended all non-essential gatherings, sports events, or school functions until further instruction, conduct civil defense awareness sessions in educational institutions, prepare premises for potential use as relief shelters or field hospitals in emergencies.

The civil defense were tasked to activate air raid sirens, warning systems, and civil volunteer networks, rehearse blackout protocols and protection of public from aerial threats and distribute leaflets/posters on sheltering techniques and first aid through local bodies.

Police & Law Enforcement Agencies were issued direction to secure communication nodes, fuel stations, grid installations, bridges, and sensitive buildings, enhance patrolling near military and civil aviation areas, supply chain and food & fuel security.

DCs tasked to monitor availability of essential food items, issue warning to traders against hoarding or overpricing, coordinate with PSO/Shell/fuel stations to ensure fuel depots are secure and functioning.

Volunteer & community mobilization organizations tasked to revive local Village and Neighborhood Committees (VNCs), mobilization of Red Crescent and Scouts for emergency assistance.

Prepare local communication trees for trusted information flow in case of internet disruption, information and media management route all communication through designated focal persons.

Monitor misinformation, rumors or sensationalism, maintain measured and confident tone in public outreach were directed.

Commissioners were tasked to designate command officers for continuity, DCs and DPOs to prepare work-from-safe-location plans for core staff.

This alert is issued in the spirit of strategic readiness and not an announcement of imminent danger.

Citizens must remain calm, vigilant, and cooperative. All departments are directed to report daily readiness status to the Home Department Control Room (24/7 Operational).

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, here Wednesday directed the officers and personnel of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to remain present and alert at their respective stations.

He instructed them to maintain coordination with military authorities within their jurisdictions to provide assistance as per operational requirements, handle any emergency situations, monitor suspicious activities, and actively support patrolling and search operations in their areas.

In his statement, the IGP instructed police officers to provide full support to the district administration in maintaining law and order, ensuring continuity of essential services, facilitating evacuation and relief efforts if needed, and maintaining supply chains and logistics.