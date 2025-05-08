NUST and UoS advance strategic ties with China on skills development

In a significant boost to Pakistan-China academic and technological cooperation, two major Pakistani universities-National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and the University of Sargodha (UoS)-hosted high-profile Chinese delegations this week.

The engagements focused on advancing green innovation, clean energy, and vocational training, marking a deepening of bilateral ties under the broader Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

At NUST, the “NUST – SIEF Green and Low Carbon Summit” was jointly organized by NUST, COMSTECH, and the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF), China. The event brought together a distinguished lineup of Chinese and Pakistani researchers, entrepreneurs, and policy experts committed to forging a sustainable and resilient future, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

In his welcome address, Dr. Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialization (RIC-NUST), presented NUST’s robust research and innovation ecosystem. He emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral collaborations in green innovation, clean technologies, and low-carbon economic growth, drawing on successful past linkages with Chinese academic and industrial partners.

The summit featured keynote addresses by leading Chinese scholars. Professor Dr. Huanzheng Du spoke on the role of green technologies as a “Catalyst for Economic Growth,” while Academician Xiong Jian offered insights into “Net-Zero” Carbon Building Technologies and next-generation energy systems.

Dr. Chen Yang highlighted the potential of circular economy models in bridging research and industrial application, and Dr. Jin Jianhai focused on green transformation pathways for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

A panel discussion featuring experts from both nations explored new avenues for collaboration in sustainable industrial practices and renewable energy.

The summit concluded with a visit to NUST’s cutting-edge National Science and Technology Park (NSTP) and School of Interdisciplinary Engineering & Sciences (SINES), where the Chinese delegates interacted with local startups and innovators driving Pakistan’s clean tech ecosystem.

Meanwhile, a three-member Chinese delegation led by Ms. Hong Yan Niu, Director of the Belt and Road Special Committee, visited the University of Sargodha to discuss future joint ventures in research, business development, and youth vocational training.

The delegation was received by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas and held fruitful discussions with key university officials including Prof. Dr. Ijaz Asghar, Director of External Linkages, and Prof. Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan, Director of the Pakistan Institute of China Studies.

Discussions revolved around launching collaborative research and development (R&D) projects, vocational training programs tailored to empower youth, and the potential establishment of a technology center aimed at community service and innovation.

The visiting delegates expressed admiration for UoS’s academic environment and ongoing development, signaling strong interest in building long-term, impactful partnerships.