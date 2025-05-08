Rain, thunderstorms expected across Pakistan: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain, wind, and thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms across various parts of the country from May 08-12, due to the influence of a westerly wave and incoming moist currents.

According to a PMD advisory issued here, the weather system is expected to affect upper and central regions initially and later extend to southern parts.

The department has warned of possible hailstorms and heavy rainfall in isolated areas, urging concerned authorities to remain alert.

In Kashmir, areas including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, and others are likely to receive rain and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms from May 08 to May 12.

Gilgit-Baltistan districts such as Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche, and Shigar are expected to see similar conditions from May 08 to 12.

Punjab and Islamabad will witness thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms, particularly in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, and Lahore, from the night of May 7 to May 11. Southern districts including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, and others will be affected from May 08 to 10.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, areas including Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, and others may experience heavy rains and hailstorms from May 7 (night) to May 12, with other southern areas including D.I. Khan and Waziristan affected from May 8 to 10.

Balochistan regions such as Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, and Lasbella are expected to receive rainfall from May 08 to May 10.

Meanwhile, in Sindh, districts including Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Tharparkar will likely experience rain and

thunderstorms from May 08 (evening) to May 10.

The PMD has cautioned that windstorms and hail may damage infrastructure such as power lines, trees, and solar panels. Farmers have been advised to manage wheat harvesting in accordance with the forecast.

The authorities across all affected regions have been urged to stay alert and implement preventive measures to avoid any untoward situations.