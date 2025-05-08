NSPP launches training workshop on negotiation skills

The Executive Development Institute (EDI) of the National School of Public Policy (NSPP), Lahore conducted a Training Workshop on “Negotiation Skills” on Wednesday 07th May, 2025.

The Negotiation Skills Training Workshop was organized by EDI to strengthen leadership and decision-making capabilities in complex governance environments.

The workshop witnessed a strong turnout, with more than 50 participants representing a diverse mix of professionals from both the public and private sectors. Among the key organizations in attendance were Pakistan Stock Exchange, NESPAK, Pakistan Petroleum Ltd. (PPL), NADRA, National Transmission & Dispatch Co. (NTDC) and Punjab Mineral Development Company alongside notable private sector entities such as A.F. Ferguson & Co., Alfalah Insurance Co., and Water Engineering Technologies. The event provided an invaluable platform for cross-sector collaboration, fostering insights into advanced negotiation strategies and leadership development.

In the formal opening session, Dr. Naveed Elahi, Dean EDI, welcomed the participants and highlighted the institute’s commitment to empowering senior professionals with advanced strategies for addressing complex public policy challenges. He noted that EDI is dedicated to fostering excellence in leadership through impactful training, equipping professionals with the skills necessary to drive innovative solutions and enhance governance across various sectors.

Dr. Ijaz Munir, Rector NSPP, appreciated EDI for holding a very useful and successful workshop. He hoped that the sessions focusing on advanced negotiation techniques, will enable participants to turn conflicts into collaborative opportunities and navigate complex scenarios with clarity and emotional intelligence.

The workshop featured eminent guest speakers, including Dr. Sa’aad B. Malik, Professor of Psychiatry; Dr. Jawad Syed, Professor at LUMS; and Mr. Shahzada Sultan, Additional

IG Operations, Punjab Police. The speakers underscored the critical role of verbal and nonverbal communication, highlighting how perceptions influence negotiation processes. Additionally, they explored strategic negotiation techniques, ethical considerations, and methods to overcome barriers, turning conflicts into collaborative opportunities.

After the last session, Dean EDI distributed certificates to the participants, recognizing their engagement and commitment throughout the workshop. In his concluding remarks, he reiterated the importance of negotiation skills in professional leadership and encouraged participants to apply their learnings in their respective fields.