Ukraine war cannot end without US role: Merz

The war in Ukraine cannot end without the involvement of the United States, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Wednesday, warning that European countries were not in a position to replace Washington.

“We cannot end this war in Ukraine without a continued involvement of the United States of America, this is not something that Europeans can substitute for,” Merz said at a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, adding that any ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine would also require US engagement.

Germany, France and many other European countries are ready to contribute, but “at the same time we are aware that we will continue to need the Americans”, Merz said. “We want the Americans to remain onboard, and to meet their responsibilities within NATO and towards Ukraine,” he said.