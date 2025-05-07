26th ITCN Asia to be held in Lahore on May 9

The 26th edition of ITCN Asia, Pakistan’s biggest IT and telecom expo and conference, will take place May 9 to 11 at the Expo Center in Lahore. The much-awaited event is set to focus significant goals of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to facilitate investors, exporters, and entrepreneurs of the IT industry, making Pakistan an emerging tech hub in the world.

Over 1,500 leading global and local brands are participating in the event with more than 600 exhibition booths, including Google, Chrome OS, Qatar Financial Center, Infotech Group, etc. The event will also host the World CISO Summit and Awards, a global event held in 55 countries, further solidifying Pakistan’s position in the global tech landscape.

The event will host more than 60,000 visitors from the tech sector, including foreign delegates from different countries, including Saudi Arabia, China, Singapore, Qatar, Bahrain, Turkey, and UAE, etc. Several knowledge sessions will be held, such as AI, Cybersecurity, Entrepreneurship, Web3, Fintech, etc.

Event Director ITCN Asia Umair Nizam said Pakistan is all set to host its premier event for IT and tech sectors with excitement and enthusiasm to project the country as the tech destination of the world.

“Every year, ITCN Asia provides a platform for all stakeholders, from policymakers to global and local tech giants, professionals, and thinkers, to set a direction for a country toward innovation, development, and economic growth.”

26th ITCN Asia is being presented by Tech destination Pakistan and supported by the Ministry of IT and Telecom, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI), Ignite, CISO Global Forum, and the Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA).