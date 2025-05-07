College Education secretary visits field offices, examination centers

Secretary College Education Department, Government of Sindh, Mr. Shahab Qamar Ansari conducted a visit today to various field offices and examination centers across Karachi to review administrative functions and ensure smooth examination proceedings.

Mr. Shahab Qamar Ansari began his visit at the Directorate General Colleges Sindh, where he was received by Dr. Naveed-u-Rab Siddiqui, Director General Colleges Sindh, and Prof. F.M. Lakho, Regional Director Colleges Karachi. The officers briefed him on the ongoing academic and administrative activities of the department.

Following the meeting, the Secretary College Education Department visited examination centers at Government College for Women, Shahrah-e-Liaquat, and D.J. Government Science College, Karachi. He inspected various examination halls and observed the examination process and available facilities.

During the visit, Shahab Qamar Ansari emphasized the importance of providing a conducive environment for students during examinations. He directed the principals of the respective institutions to ensure all necessary facilities are made available to the students without any delay or compromise.

The visit reflects the department’s commitment to maintaining transparency and quality in the academic examination process.