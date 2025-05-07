Sindh home department issues high alert after Indian strikes

In view of the prevailing tensions at the eastern border, the Sindh Home Department has directed police and all law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert.

Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar has instructed that in case of an emergency, all civil defense resources must be activated across the province.

He further ordered the activation of sirens and warning systems to announce any emergency situation and emphasized the identification and functionality of public shelters as part of civil defense measures.

Separately, a high-level meeting, chaired by Additional IGP – Karachi Javed Alam Odho, was held at the Karachi Police Office to assess the city’s overall law and order situation in light of the current national and border security concerns.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including DIGP – Admin, DIGP Investigation, DIGP CIA, Zonal DIGPs, DIGP Traffic, Commandant SSU, District SSPs, SSP SPU, SPs Investigation, and others.

Given the heightened tensions along the borders, Additional IGP – Karachi ordered a citywide high alert, the cancellation of all police leaves, and instructed that all personnel remain present at headquarters.

Police officers were directed to intensify patrolling in markets and public spaces and to increase surveillance at sensitive installations and both government and private buildings.

The meeting also discussed several key issues including, repatriation of Afghan nationals, crackdown on tinted windows and fake/fancy number plates, matters related to the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD), security of the cattle market at Northern Bypass, street crime, drug trafficking, and organized crime.

A special task force has been formed to combat organized crime effectively.

Additional IGP Javed Alam Odho emphasized swift and decisive action on all discussed matters and called for enhanced performance across the force.

He reiterated that protecting citizens’ lives and property, enforcing the law, and ensuring justice are the police department’s top priorities, and any negligence or delay in this regard will not be tolerated.