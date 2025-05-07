India’s extremism endangers regional peace: Zardari

President Asif Ali Zardari has said that the extremist Indian regime has endangered the peace and stability of the entire South Asian region and its hostile actions would have dangerous consequences for the region. He was talking to Minister of Interior of Italy Matteo Piantedosi, along with his delegation, which called on him in Islamabad today. The president discussed with the Italian interior minister India’s unprovoked military aggression against Pakistan that had targeted innocent civilians, including women, children and the elderly. The two sides also discussed ways to increase bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest. The president said that Pakistan greatly values its ties with Italy and remains determined to improve mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse sectors.