China, Pakistan sign MoU to develop 150 MWs wind energy projects

Chinese and Pakistani firms have signed a MoU to develop 150 MWs wind energy projects, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s Reon Energy Ltd. said that it has signed the MoU with China’s SANY Renewable Energy Ltd. to develop 150 megawatts of wind energy projects across commercial and industrial (C&I) segment.

‘This marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration to advance renewable energy solutions in Pakistan’ Reon added. ‘With a shared vision for a sustainable future, both parties aim to jointly develop EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) projects in the C&I segment, with an initial target of 150 MWs’, the company said.

The MoU is an evidence of the growing demand for Chinese wind power technology by Pakistan’s private sector. In 2024, Lucky Cement, Yunus Textile Mills and Liberty Mills in Karachi installed wind power plants of different capacity, each involving wind turbines manufactured by China’s Goldwind.

The plants were installed by Pakistan’s Orient Energy Systems, which has an agreement with the Goldwind for provision of 150 MWs wind turbines.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s demand for Chinese solar energy is also on the rise, as two landmark agreements were signed recently.

On April 24, China’s Huasun said that it had signed exclusive projects distribution partnership with Pakistan’s Bahum Associates for 500 MWs heterojunction modules.

Also, on April 25, the Orient Energy Systems said that it had signed an agreement to install 7 MWs solar park project at Servis Long March (SLM) Tires, a China-Pakistan JV tire manufacturer. Orient Energy had earlier installed a 2 MW solar power plant at the SLM tires.