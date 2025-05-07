PSL X to go ahead as planned

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X will continue as planned with Islamabad United set to take on Quetta Gladiators later today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The cricket board made this announcement amid escalation of tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi following Indian forces attack inside Pakistan and the latter’s retaliation.

Pakistan armed forces shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, a combat drone, and destroyed brigade headquarters after India carried out missile strikes in cities of Punjab and Azad Kashmir.

The United-Gladiators match toss will take place at 7:30pm, with the first ball to be bowled at 8pm.

Additionally, there are no changes to the remaining fixtures of the PSL X, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium set to host the final of the marquee event on May 18.

Tonight’s match sees the return of PSL to Rawalpindi for four matches on May 7, 8, 9 and 10. Thereafter the final group stage match is scheduled in Multan on May 11.

The qualifier is set to take place in Rawalpindi on May 13, while both eliminators (1 and 2) and final of the marquee event are to take place on May 14, 16 and 18, respectively at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.