Pakistan’s Test players fall in ICC rankings after inconsistent displays

Pakistan’s top Test cricketers have taken a major hit in the latest ICC Test rankings, with former captain Babar Azam falling out of the top 20 after a mixed run of form across recent series. Babar now sits at 21st in the ICC Test batting rankings with 651 points, a significant drop influenced by his modest 45-run total against the West Indies at home. Despite registering three fifties and scoring 193 runs in South Africa, the overall inconsistency has cost him his place among the elite. Saud Shakeel is now Pakistan’s top-ranked Test batter. He holds the joint-10th rank, with India’s Rishabh Pant. Mohammad Rizwan remains at 14th with 671 points, showing no movement. Meanwhile, Salman Ali Agha holds 32nd place, Shan Masood climbs to 46th, and Abdullah Shafique edges to 53rd. At the top, England’s Joe Root continues to dominate, followed by Harry Brook and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson. In bowling, Pakistan’s Sajid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi slipped to 22nd and 23rd, respectively. Noman Ali held steady at 6th, while Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah stood at 29th and 39th. India’s Jasprit Bumrah tops the bowling chart, trailed by South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada. The all-rounders’ list brings more concern for Pakistan, as no player made the top 20. Instead, India’s Ravindra Jadeja remains unchallenged at the summit. Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the biggest mover, surging to second place in the all-rounders’ rankings. After a standout series against Zimbabwe-116 runs, 15 wickets, and a five-for in Chattogram-he reached 327 points, just behind Jadeja.His efforts also earned him a career-best 55th spot among Test batters, underscoring Bangladesh’s emerging presence in red-ball cricket. Pakistan, meanwhile, faces a critical reflection point as its Test credentials continue to falter on the global stage.