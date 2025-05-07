Inter stuns Barcelona to reach Champions League final

Inter Milan has another Champions League final to look forward to. Once the players catch their breath, that is.

In the end it took extra time, two astonishing comebacks and 13 goals to separate Barcelona and Inter and see the Italian club – which was a mere seconds away from elimination – prevail 7-6 on aggregate after winning another rollercoaster encounter 4-3 on Tuesday.

Substitute Davide Frattesi was the extra-time star for Inter, firing home in the 99th minute to leave the Barcelona players slumped to the ground while his Nerazzurri teammates – including those on the bench – were racing to celebrate with him.

“I don´t know what happened tonight. I´m lucky I managed to finish the game, I screamed so much (in celebration) that I saw everything black,” Frattesi told Italian broadcaster Sky.

Moments earlier, he’d been encouraging the already loud San Siro crowd to make more noise and the atmosphere grew more feverish after Frattesi delivered on his super-sub reputation again.

“That´s part of my career,” the midfielder said. “I wasn´t given so much incredible talent, but I am always the last one to give up and the first one to believe we can do it. At 3-3, I told Marcus (Thuram) that we would go through.”

Three-time European champion Inter, which lost the 2023 final to Manchester City, will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in Munich on May 31 for the title. PSG beat Arsenal 1-0 in London last week in their first match. The return leg is Wednesday in Paris.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi thinks his squad has shown in wins over Barcelona in the semis and Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals that it can compete against the very best.