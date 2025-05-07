Why were Michael B Jordan and Kanye West named in the P Diddy trial?

Sean “Diddy” Combs isn’t the only star mentioned in his trial. As jury selection in the disgraced mogul’s sex trafficking trial got underway May 5 in New York, prospective jurors were shown a list of more than 100 names of people and places that may be referenced during the trial including Michael B Jordan, Mike Myers and Kanye West, according to NBC News.

While the aforementioned celebrities are not implicated in the case, the potential jurors were asked whether they knew any of the names listed and whether it would impact their ability to be impartial, per the outlet. Attorneys did not share an explanation for the list.

The names of women who have taken legal action against Combs, 55, were also on the list, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, whose November 2023 sexual abuse lawsuit against the rapper was settled one day after it was filed. Danity Kane alum Dawn Richard, who accused Combs of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed in September, was also listed.

As part of the proceedings, individuals summoned for jury duty will answer questions to determine what they each know about Combs and his trial. A total of 12 jurors and six alternates will be selected to determine the hip-hop star’s fate before the trial officially kicks off May 12.

Prior to the start of jury selection, Combs’s legal team filed a request to delay the start of the trial by two months, arguing that they had not been given ample time to review certain pieces of evidence in the case. However, Judge Arun Subramanian denied the request saying it was “unclear why there isn’t sufficient time to prepare,” per Reuters.

Combs is facing five charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.