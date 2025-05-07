Did Hania create a secret Instagram account for Indian fans?

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who enjoys a massive fan base across South Asia, especially in India, recently found herself at the center of social media speculation.

After the Indian government blocked her Instagram account in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, fans noticed a sudden change in her online activity-and rumors took flight.

Before the ban, Hania’s posts easily raked in over 950K likes and thousands of comments. Now, the numbers have plummeted to around 85K likes, pointing to a major dip in engagement-likely due to losing her Indian audience.

Soon, a new account under the name ‘naaamtousunahogaa’ surfaced and unlike her main account, it was visible to Indian users. The page was even followed by Hania’s official handle, fueling speculation that it was a backup or fan-reachout account created exclusively for Indian followers.

While some fans applauded the move, calling it a smart way to stay connected, others accused the actress of being “desperate for Indian attention” and questioned her “self-respect.”

Hania’s team issued a clarification to address any confusion:

“Her private account was deleted by Instagram, so she created a new one. It wasn’t meant for Indian fans. It wasn’t even set to private yet-that’s why people saw it.”

The team also denied any claims that Hania was trying to gain work in India or pandering to Indian audiences.

Despite the official ban, Hania’s Indian fans continue to show love-many using VPNs to view her content. One fan commented, “I got VPN just for you,” to which Hania replied sweetly, “Ro doongi (I’ll cry).”