Shaan Shahid opposes Pakistani artists working in India

Veteran actor and filmmaker Shaan Shahid has once again made headlines, this time for reiterating his unwavering stance on Pakistani artists working in India.

Taking to social media, the Waar actor reminded his followers that he never supported the trend of Pakistani talent collaborating with Indian cinema-and he’s not about to change his mind.

Shaan wrote passionately about the importance of self-respect and national dignity, stressing that no paycheck or cross-border fame is worth compromising one’s values or love for their country

“No amount of money equals your own self-respect and the respect of your motherland,” he said.

His statement came amidst a renewed wave of discussions on cultural exchanges between the two countries, particularly in light of recent political tensions and controversies surrounding celebrity silence during national crises.

This isn’t the first time Shaan has voiced his opinion on this matter. Over the years, he has consistently advocated for the growth and support of the local entertainment industry, urging fellow artists to prioritize Pakistan over international recognition.

While some in the industry have opted for work in Bollywood for broader exposure, Shaan remains steadfast in his belief that true success lies in uplifting one’s own soil, not seeking validation elsewhere.

Shaan Shahid’s voice continues to stand out in the ongoing debate about patriotism, art, and international collaboration due to its unwavering commitment to national pride and cultural integrity.