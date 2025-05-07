Nadia Khan slams Pakistani celebrities’ silence amid Indo-Pak tensions

Renowned actress and TV host Nadia Khan delivered an emotional and fiery statement on her show at a private news channel, calling out the silence of Pakistani celebrities during the ongoing tensions with India.

The actress, known for her fearless opinions and two-decade-long career in showbiz, appeared visibly upset as she questioned the patriotism of fellow stars.

With teary eyes and a trembling voice, Nadia lashed out at public figures who have refrained from condemning the recent wave of Indian aggression against Pakistan, despite India offering no proof for its accusations. She stressed that many of these stars have reached their current fame because of the love and support of Pakistani fans, and it’s now time they speak up for their country in return.

“Why is everyone so scared of losing their Indian followers or viewership on their dramas?” she questioned. “Our soldiers are ready to lay down their lives at the borders, and these celebrities can’t even raise their voices?”

Social media erupted in support of Nadia Khan’s passionate plea. Many users echoed her sentiments, saying it’s time for celebrities to choose sides. Comments like “She’s absolutely right” and “Stars seeking Indian validation should be banned” flooded platforms, marking a rare moment of national consensus around celebrity responsibility.

As the debate around celebrity silence during national crises intensifies, Nadia Khan’s powerful on-air message is becoming a rallying cry for many Pakistanis demanding patriotism over popularity.