Wahaj Ali, Ahmed Jehanzeb and ‘Kabli Pulao’ shine at the 23rd Lux Style Awards

The 23rd Lux Style Awards celebrated Pakistan’s top talent across fashion, film, music and television. Ahmed Jehanzeb’s Tera Mera Hai Pyar emerged as the most streamed song and earned him Singer of the Year, while Wahaj Ali won big in both film and TV. Drama serial Kabli Pulao dominated Critic’s Choice in television with multiple wins, including Best Play, Director and Actors. In film, Gunjal was crowned Best Film by both viewers and critics. Fashion icons like Jaweria Ali and Hussain Rehar were also among the winners. The awards were announced digitally by Sarmad Khoosat via LUX’s official social platforms.