Fear of Pakistani retaliation: India shuts down 25 airports, cancels 200+ flights

Fearing Pakistan’s strong military response, India has shut down 25 major airports across the country until May 9, halting hundreds of domestic and international flights. The drastic move comes after Pakistan vowed to respond forcefully to India’s unprovoked nighttime missile attacks that targeted civilian areas.

On the night of the attack, Indian forces struck multiple locations including Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Muridke, and Ahmedpur Sharqia. These cowardly assaults resulted in the martyrdom of 26 Pakistani civilians—among them two children—and left 46 others injured. Two mosques were also destroyed in the strikes.

In response, the Pakistan Army swiftly retaliated, downing five Indian warplanes including three Rafales, one Sukhoi, one MiG-29, and a drone. Pakistan also targeted and destroyed an Indian brigade headquarters, sending a strong message of deterrence.

Following these developments, Pakistan’s National Security Committee granted full authority to the armed forces to respond at a time and method of their choosing. The military has since remained on high alert and is fully prepared for any further escalation.

Meanwhile, Indian media has reported that more than 200 flights have been canceled, causing significant financial losses to Indian airlines. Key airports in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Jodhpur are among those shut down, reflecting the widespread fear of imminent Pakistani retaliation.