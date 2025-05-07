Nation mourns: funeral held for 7-year-old son of army officer martyred in Indian attack

ISLAMABAD – The funeral prayers for seven-year-old Irtaza Abbas Turi, son of Lieutenant Colonel Zaheer Abbas Turi, were offered in Islamabad on Wednesday. The child was martyred in Dawarandi, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, as a result of unprovoked Indian cross-border shelling. The tragic loss has sparked grief and outrage across the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the funeral alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and COAS General Asim Munir. Also present were Admiral Naveed Ashraf, senior military officers, civil officials, and a large number of citizens who came to pay their respects to the young martyr.

Following the prayers, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned India’s targeting of civilians, calling it a shameful act of cowardice. He said that deliberately attacking children, women, and the elderly reflects a dangerous and inhumane mindset. The PM emphasized that such actions will not go unanswered.

President Zardari and PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to stand firm against Indian aggression. They stated that Pakistan’s armed forces are responding with full strength and determination across all fronts. According to them, these repeated violations of international laws and humanitarian norms demand a strong and united national response.

Furthermore, both leaders highlighted the importance of holding India accountable on global platforms. They said such reckless military actions threaten not just regional peace but also global stability. The world must not ignore these blatant crimes against innocent civilians.

In the end, the leadership prayed for the departed soul and offered condolences to the grieving family. “May Allah grant eternal peace to the martyr and give strength to his loved ones to bear this immense loss,” they said. The nation stands united in mourning and in defiance against unjust aggression.