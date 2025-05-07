Pakistan cowns Indian rafale jet: French official confirms strike in major air clash

In a dramatic turn of events, Pakistan has reportedly shot down a Rafale fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force. This was confirmed by a senior French intelligence official who spoke to American media outlets. The Rafale is a highly advanced, French-made combat aircraft, making this incident significant on the global defense radar.

According to the French official, French authorities are now investigating whether more than one Rafale was taken down by Pakistan during the recent air conflict. The confirmation has raised serious questions about the vulnerability of the Rafale jet in real combat situations. This could also impact future defense deals involving the aircraft.

Meanwhile, American media reports state that this is the first time a French Rafale jet has ever been damaged or destroyed in an active battle. Given the aircraft’s reputation for cutting-edge technology and superior maneuverability, this marks a surprising development in military aviation history.

The Pakistan military spokesperson earlier stated that the country had responded decisively to Indian airstrikes. During the counteraction, Pakistan successfully shot down five Indian fighter jets, which included three Rafale aircraft. The operation reportedly took place during the night and involved highly coordinated targeting efforts.

This escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors has captured global attention, especially because it involved one of the world’s most expensive and advanced fighter jets. It also raises concerns over rising tensions in the region and the potential for further military action in the coming days.