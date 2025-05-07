Schools and colleges in Punjab to stay open on thursday, confirms education minister

LAHORE – Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has confirmed that all educational institutions across Punjab will remain open on Thursday. He dismissed the rumors of an extension in school holidays, calling them baseless and misleading.

The minister made it clear that no official decision had been taken regarding additional holidays. He added that no notification had been issued by the education department and urged the public to ignore any false information spreading on social media.

Furthermore, he stressed that all schools and colleges should continue with their academic schedules as planned. “Classes and examinations will take place as usual,” said Rana Sikandar, urging students, teachers, and parents to follow regular routines.

In addition, the Department of Specialized Healthcare released a separate notification confirming that all public and private medical colleges in Punjab will also stay open. According to the department, academic activities and exams will proceed without any changes.

This clarification comes in response to fake notifications circulating online, which falsely claimed that educational institutions would remain closed. Authorities have warned that legal action may be taken against those spreading false news.

The government has advised people to rely only on official announcements from verified sources. It also reassured parents and students that all necessary security and operational arrangements are in place for the safe continuation of educational activities.