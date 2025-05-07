Gold prices rise for third consecutive day, tola reaches Rs356,900

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to rise for the third day in a row. According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat pure gold increased by Rs800, reaching Rs356,900 per tola. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs684 to Rs305,984.

Moreover, 10 grams of 22-karat gold became Rs627 more expensive, now priced at Rs280,495. However, silver rates remained unchanged. The price of silver stayed at Rs3,482 per tola and Rs2,985 per 10 grams.

This consistent increase in gold prices is also linked to a rise in the international market. The global gold rate went up by $8 per ounce, reaching $3,385. This international trend is directly impacting the local market as well.

Notably, just a day earlier, gold prices had surged by Rs6,100 per tola. And on May 5, there was a major jump of Rs7,800 per tola. Experts say global economic uncertainty is driving higher demand for gold, pushing prices upward.