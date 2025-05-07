“India’s escalation could trigger nuclear war,” warns Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a grave warning on Wednesday, stating that if India pushes the conflict further, it could lead to a nuclear war. He made it clear that the responsibility for such a catastrophic outcome would lie solely with India.

The warning comes in the wake of India’s night-time aerial strikes on Pakistani civilian and military targets. In retaliation, Pakistan downed five Indian jets and destroyed a key Indian brigade headquarters, according to official military sources. Videos of the destroyed Indian posts were shared with the media by DG ISPR as proof of Pakistan’s military response.

Khawaja Asif emphasized that Pakistan’s armed forces are fully capable and prepared, and that restraint should not be mistaken for weakness. He added that India’s reckless aggression is fueling a dangerous path that could spiral into a regional disaster with global consequences.

Meanwhile, the National Security Committee (NSC) has authorized the Pakistan Armed Forces to respond decisively to any further Indian aggression. The official NSC statement referenced Article 51 of the UN Charter, affirming Pakistan’s right to self-defence. It stated that Pakistan reserves the right to respond “at any time, place, and with any means necessary” to protect its sovereignty and civilians.

Despite the heightened tensions, the NSC reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace with dignity. The statement affirmed that while Pakistan seeks regional stability, it will never compromise on national sovereignty, territorial integrity, or the safety of its people.